WhatsApp debuts Call Links, an easier way for users to connect for calls

WhatsApp was awarded one of the best all-around messaging apps out of nine competitors in our best messaging apps guide. So it comes as no surprise that the app is constantly adding new features. Today, “Call Links” is being added, giving users a new and convenient way to join or start a call.

Call Links will allow users to send a link to initiate an audio or video call or to join one that is already in progress. This will make life much easier, with users being able to send links to those that are not a part of their contact list, allowing them to join in the conversation without a lot of fuss. Despite today’s announcement by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, the feature will begin rolling out sometime this week. Unfortunately, there was no clarification on whether this will be for Android or iOS users or for both. Furthermore, there were also no details on how to use the feature.

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute? Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗 Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 26, 2022

In a separate announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced through Facebook that WhatsApp would begin testing encrypted video calling with up to 32 users. While Call Links will be new to WhatsApp users, similar features have been implemented in other messaging and conferencing apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and a few others, and it works quite well.

WhatsApp has been quite busy lately, implementing new features in its beta as well. Companion Mode was recently introduced to users who are running the Android beta, allowing them to link an Android tablet to an existing account using a QR code. Unfortunately, Companion Mode, in its current form, doesn’t allow linking to a secondary smartphone. A recent beta also delivered voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches, and a new feature called Communities debuted, giving large organizations or groups a better way to communicate. If you are interested in WhatsApp, you can download the app using the link below.

Source: Will Cathcart (Twitter), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)

Via: The Verge