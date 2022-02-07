WhatsApp’s new global voice note player makes its way to desktop

WhatsApp has picked up a number of features and improvements over the past few months. Most recently, the iOS app gained a new global voice note player that allows users to continue to listen to voice notes in the background. Now WhatsApp is looking to expand this feature to the desktop app.

According to WABetainfo, the new global audio player is now available for some users on WhatsApp Desktop. Screenshots shared by WABetainfo showcase what the feature will look like once it makes its way to all desktop users. The feature works similar to the mobile version; when you start playing a voice note, the playback no longer stops when you switch to a different chat. The voice note will keep playing in the background. When you move out of the chat while the voice note is playing, a small media player will appear at the bottom, showing a progress bar and a playback button.

The global audio player is available on WhatsApp Desktop! The ability to listen to voice notes when switching to a different conversation is now available on WhatsApp Desktop beta!https://t.co/kgQihlcSeP — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 5, 2022

The global voice note player is available to all users running the latest beta version of WhatsApp Desktop. Note that this feature isn’t available on Android yet. WABetainfo notes that it will make its way to Android in an upcoming update.

In April last year, WhatsApp added the ability to change the playback speed of voice notes. WhatsApp now also lets you preview your voice notes before sending them to someone. In addition, the service is also working on a transcription feature that will automatically transcribe voice messages using speech recognition technology.

WhatsApp is also testing new drawing tools that will allow users to draw thicker or thinner lines on images/videos. And it’s also readying a new transfer tool that will finally let Android users to transfer their chats to iOS.