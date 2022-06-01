WhatsApp may soon let you edit sent text messages

WhatsApp users may soon be able to fix typos and errors in sent text messages. Users have been requesting WhatsApp to add the ability to edit text messages for years, and it looks like the feature may soon become a reality.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on an edit button that will let users make changes to messages after they have been sent. In the absence of an edit button, WhatsApp users have long used the asterisk to signify spelling corrections, while the other option being deleting a message altogether. But users might soon have a more efficient way to correct spelling errors. You can see the edit button and the process of editing a message in action in the screenshot below.

To edit a message, users will have to long-press on the sent message and click on the three-dot menu. After selecting the edit option, users will be able to make necessary changes to the original message and resend it. It’s unclear if there’ll be a time window for editing messages.

WhatsApp’s plan to add an edit button dates back to 2017. The first evidence of the edit feature was found in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.17.26. However, the feature never made it to end users. It’s worth noting that WhatsApp’s rival Telegram has allowed users to edit messages for years.

The edit button is still in development and hasn’t been rolled out to WhatsApp users. As with all WhatsApp experiments, the feature will likely arrive first on the beta channel. If you want to be the first to try it out, you can sign up for the beta program here.

In other news, WhatsApp Messages Reactions have widely rolled out to users. The feature allows users to add quick emoji reactions to text messages, similar to iMessage and Instagram.

Source: WABetainfo