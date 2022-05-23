Still using WhatsApp on your old iPhone? You might be forced to upgrade

WhatsApp will stop working on some old iPhones in the coming months. WhatsApp is planning to drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11, and as such, some old models will lose access to the most popular instant messaging app.

WhatsApp has started notifying users running iOS 10 and iOS 11 that the messaging app will stop working on their devices unless they upgrade their software. The change will come into effect on 24 Oct 2022, so users have plenty of time to update the software or buy a new phone.

WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then top Software Update to get the latest iOS version.

Further corroboration comes from WhatsApp’s support page, which now mentions iOS 12 and newer as recommended and supported versions.

For the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5 owners, that means they will have to switch to a new iPhone if they wish to continue using WhatsApp. Apple has long abandoned software support for these phones, with iOS 10 being the last major update. However, the change won’t affect the iPhone 5S, as it supports iOS 12.

WhatsApp hasn’t provided any explanation for why it’s dropping support for iOS 10 and iOS 11, but it likely has to do with compatibility and security reasons. But that reasoning doesn’t hold much credence when we consider that Telegram is able to support devices running iOS 9.

Source: WABetainfo