WhatsApp’s Expiring Media feature starts rolling out on the beta channel

In September last year, we first heard about an upcoming feature in WhatsApp that would let you share images, videos, and GIFs that would expire after a predefined duration. We learned more details earlier this year when WABetaInfo shared screenshots showcasing the feature in action. Now, the Expiring Media feature is finally rolling out to users with the latest WhatsApp beta update.

As per a new report from WABetaInfo, the expiring media feature is live in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3. If you wish to try it out, you can download the latest beta release by following the link below. After installing the update, you should see a new “view once” button when sharing media. Tapping on the button will enable the feature, and the recipient will only be able to view the shared media once.

As soon as the recipient opens the media, you’ll receive a notification stating that the recipient has opened the file. When they close the file, it will instantly disappear. WABetaInfo further reveals that those who disable read receipts will not be able to see when the recipient opens a disappearing media file. However, those who have read receipts enabled can still see when the recipient opens the file, even if the recipient has read receipts disabled.

In addition, WhatsApp hasn’t implemented any security measures to prevent users from taking screenshots of the disappearing media. This means that you won’t receive any notification if the recipient takes a screenshot, making the feature just as useless as WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature. If you still wish to give it a go, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta release by following the link below. Do note that the feature may not be available for all beta testers at the moment, but it should roll out to more users in the coming days. It’s also worth noting that the feature isn’t available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Download WhatsApp beta v2.21.14.3