WhatsApp may soon let you share files as large as 2GB

WhatsApp isn’t the best messaging app for sending large files. If you want to send 4K videos or large documents, something like Telegram would be a better option. That’s because WhatsApp has a file limit of 100MB. But that’s set to change soon as WhatsApp is reportedly working on increasing the file size limit.

According to frequent WhatsApp tipster WABetainfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to share files up to 2GB in size. The feature has rolled out to some users in Argentina as part of the latest beta test on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp’s 100MB size limit meant users wanting to share bigger files had to turn to alternatives such as Telegram. But assuming WhatsApp rolls out the increased file size limit to everyone down the road, it would finally be at par with its rival Telegram, which has long allowed users to share up to 2GB large files.

As mentioned above, the 2GB file size limit is currently only available to a handful of beta testers in Argentina. It’s unclear when the company plans to expand the rollout to more regions. We’ll keep an eye out and be sure to let you know when it rolls out widely.

WhatsApp has continued to gain new features and improvements in recent times. The app recently gained iOS-style message reactions, rich document previews, and the ability to pause/resume when recording a voice note.

WhatsApp is also readying some new features that haven’t been rolled out to users yet. Earlier this month, we learned that the app was working on a new polls feature that would allow WhatsApp groups to quickly survey group members. Meanwhile, a dedicated Community tab would make it easier to keep track of groups and communities. It would replace the camera tab that currently resides on the left side.

Source: WABetainfo