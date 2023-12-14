Key Takeaways WhatsApp for Windows has a text-to-emoji feature that replaces certain text inputs with emojis, but you can't turn it off.

The WhatsApp beta app now has a toggle option to disable the text-to-emoji capability, allowing text inputs to appear as plain text.

To access the toggle, download the WhatsApp beta app from the Microsoft Store and go to the Typing section in the Settings.

WhatsApp for Windows has support for the text-to-emoji feature, allowing users to use certain text inputs, which then get replaced by corresponding emojis. However, this is built into WhatsApp for Windows, and you can't turn it off. Luckily, this will change soon, as Meta is testing a new toggle for disabling the text-to-emoji capability.

As spotted by WABetainfo, the WhatsApp beta app has recently picked up an update on the Microsoft Store, taking the app to version 2.2350.3.0 and introducing a Replace text with emoji toggle. When enabled, certain text inputs will automatically get converted to emojis as you type them on your keyboard. Otherwise, those text inputs will appear as plain text and won't be converted to equivalent emojis.

To see the new text-to-emoji toggle in action, you'll need to download and install the WhatsApp beta app from the Microsoft Store. It's safe to assume that Meta will also bring it to WhatsApp Stable after testing with beta users. The toggle switch isn't available for WhatsApp web clients, so the beta app is the only way for you to get your hands on it for now.

If you're using WhatsApp beta 2.2350.3.0 or above, click or tap the Settings icon in the bottom left of the app. You'll see the new toggle in the Typing section on the General page. If you're new to Windows, installing and setting up WhatsApp on Windows is as easy as on other platforms.

For those confused about whether to enable the text-to-emoji replacement capability, you should turn it off in case of more formal or professional communication. If you're chatting with friends and family, text-to-emoji is the fastest way to use your favorite emojis in your message. For example, you can simply type "y" and it'll automatically get converted to the thumbs-up emoji. The only pain point is that you need to memorize a long list of text inputs.