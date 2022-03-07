WhatsApp may soon let you create polls, working on a dedicated “Community” tab

Meta-owned WhatsApp hasn’t been shy of experimenting with new features as of late. The company has tested several new features over the past months as it aims to catch up with Telegram. The app recently rolled out rich document previews and added the ability to pause/resume when recording a voice note. At the same time, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature for groups that will let users conduct polls within WhatsApp groups.

As spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will let you create polls in group chats to quickly survey group members.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.6.0.70: what’s new? WhatsApp is finally working on a feature that allows creating polls in groups, for a future update of the app! 😍https://t.co/7XxUA98h2C — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 5, 2022

In a screenshot shared by the publication, we can see WhatsApp asking the user to enter their poll question.

On the next screen, the user will presumably be able to list out options or choices that group members can vote on. The poll feature is still quite early in development, and it’s not yet live in WhatsApp. WABetainfo notes that polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and will be end-to-end encrypted. Telegram has allowed its users to create polls since 2018 so WhatsApp is once again playing catch-up in this regard.

In addition, WhatsApp is also testing a dedicated “Community” tab to make it easier to keep track of groups and communities that you’re part of. The Community tab will replace the current camera tab located on the left side.

The ability to create polls and the dedicated Community tab are still under development and haven’t been rolled out to users yet. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know when any of these features go live in WhatsApp beta version.