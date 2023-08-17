Key Takeaways WhatsApp is finally releasing a feature that allows users to send higher-quality photos through messages.

The feature will start rolling out today to iOS, Android, and web experience, but it may take a few weeks for all users to access it.

Users can choose between two resolution options (HD and standard) when sending photos, but they should be cautious if they are on a limited data plan.

Back in June, we reported that WhatsApp was testing a way for users to send higher-quality photos through messages, and now, it looks like the feature is finally making its public release. The news was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and will begin rolling out to iOS, Android, and the web experience starting today.

The news was picked up by The Verge, and although it will begin rolling out today, it appears that it may take a few weeks for it to arrive to all users. This feature can be used to send existing photos or photos you are taking within the app. You can access it from the image menu, where, if available, you'll see a new HD icon appear in the top menu section of the photo, located next to the editing tools like crop, adding stickers, text, and doodling.

Once the HD button is selected, users will have the option to choose between two resolutions, with the HD option coming in 3840 x 2160 versus the standard option having a resolution of 1600 x 900. This was tested in iOS and the resolution option could be different with Android and the web experience. Of course, sending HD images is great, but if you're on a limited data plan, you might want to be cautious and monitor your activity to see how much it will impact it.

WhatsApp isn't exactly clear on what kind of processing is being conducted here, but there is most likely some compression being applied. Regardless, it'll be great to be able to share photos with more resolution when necessary. But perhaps more interesting is the ability to send HD videos, which Meta has shared is in the works.

If you want to give this new feature a try, be sure to update your WhatsApp. If it has yet to arrive, be patient, as mentioned before, the update is going to take a few weeks for it to roll out fully. If you have never tried WhatsApp before, now's a great time, as it's packed with features, making it one of the best messaging apps available.