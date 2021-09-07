WhatsApp will soon let you hide your “Last Seen” status from specific contacts

WhatsApp currently offers three visibility options for your Last Seen status, Profile Picture, and About. The messenger lets you either make these visible to all users who have your phone number, hide them from all users, or make them only visible to users in your contacts list. So if you want to hide your Last Seen status from specific contacts, you only have the option to hide it from everyone or limit visibility to your contacts and delete those contacts from your phone. But that might change soon.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new visibility option that will let you hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About from specific contacts. According to WABetaInfo (via Android Police), the messenger is currently testing a new “My Contacts Except” option that will let you specify exactly which contacts you want to hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About from. If this option sounds familiar, that’s because it’s already available for WhatsApp Status visibility on version 2.21.17.24 of the app.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the new option will appear alongside the existing options. Once it goes live, you’ll be able to tap on it to add contacts to limit the information they see. While the screenshot only shows the new option in the Last Seen settings, WABetaInfo claims that it will be available for both your Profile Picture and About as well. It’s worth mentioning that if you hide your Last Seen, Profile Photo, or About for a specific contact, you won’t be able to see these things on their profile either.

At the moment, the new option isn’t available in the current WhatsApp beta release. But it should roll out on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android soon. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as it starts rolling out to users.

Along with the new visibility option, WhatsApp is also working on a couple of other useful features, like iPhone to Android chat migration, message reactions support, a new payments shortcut, and more. You can read more about these upcoming features by clicking the respective links.