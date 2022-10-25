If you've been using WhatsApp, you'll probably have noticed something strange. That's right, WhatsApp has stopped working, leaving messages in limbo. At this point, it's tough to say exactly what the issue is, but many users are reporting on Twitter and other social media channels that private messages aren't going through, stuck with one check. This same issue is also occurring for group chats as well, with users reporting that the chats just aren't pushing through. If you're currently using the app, you can see it is struggling to connect to the server, with its connecting wheel spinning without end.

Navigating to the Downdetector website, it's possible to see that problems started occurring around 11:50 pm PT. The problem really became more apparent at 12:25 am, with a high volume of reports flooding into the website that the service was no longer working. At the moment, the WhatsApp website is working without issue, but if you try to log in to the web service, it is met with issues retrieving the QR code that is required in order to link the service to an authorized device. It also comes as no surprise but trying to log into the app using a computer results in failure, with the app being unable to log in and make a connection with the service.

Although we sometimes think that these apps will carry on forever, there are times that they will go down, whether it's for maintenance or sometimes unplanned problems. During these times, it's a good idea to have an alternate form of communication when available. That's why I'd recommend checking out the list we have assembled at XDA with some of the best messaging apps available. The list offers fine alternatives to WhatsApp with similar or sometimes even more robust features. For now, we will leave it at that and update you when the service goes live again.