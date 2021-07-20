WhatsApp now lets you join group calls that already started

WhatsApp is on a roll. Over the last few weeks, the Facebook-owned company has added many new features to its app that users have been requesting for years. This includes allowing users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously, letting users send photos and videos without heavy compression, and adding support for expiring media. But that’s not all. We recently learned that WhatsApp was adding a new UI for audio and video calls along with the ability to let users join missed group calls. At the time, this was limited to select WhatsApp beta users. But now, both these improvements are finally rolling out to more users.

In a blog post on Monday, WhatsApp officially announced joinable calls, a feature that allows users to hop onto group calls even if they have already started. If you missed an incoming group call or ignored it, WhatsApp now shows a “Tap to join” banner in the Calls tab to let you quickly join it (as long as the call is still going on). Moreover, users can also drop off and rejoin an ongoing group call, much like Google Meet and Zoom calls.

The incoming call UI for group calls has also been updated (see above screenshots). Instead of the red decline button, there’s a new “Ignore” button, and a “Join” button has replaced the green receiving button. The new UI also shows you who has already joined the call and who has been invited but hasn’t joined yet.

Joinable calls with the new calling UI are rolling out to WhatsApp users starting today. Both these improvements are already live in the latest version of WhatsApp beta and will soon be making their way to the stable version.