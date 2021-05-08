Here are all the Keyboard Shortcuts for WhatsApp Web and Desktop on Windows and Mac

Despite privacy concerns by some users and the existence of other great IM app alternatives, WhatsApp has remained the most widely-used messaging platform in the world. If you have a smartphone with an internet connection, you can use WhatsApp, and in the long run, you can save yourself a ton of money in regular SMS fees. There is also a web & desktop version of WhatsApp, and the company has now revealed the ninja keyboard shortcuts that will make it even more convenient to use the service from your computer than from your phone.

Action Windows Browser Windows Desktop Mac Browser Mac Desktop Mark as Unread CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + U CTRL + SHIFT + U CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + U CMD + CTRL + U Archive Chat CTRL + ALT + E CTRL + E CMD + CTRL + E CMD + E Pin / Unpin CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + P CTRL + SHIFT + P CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + P CMD + SHIFT + P Search in Chat CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + F CTRL + SHIFT + F CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + F CMD + SHIFT + F New Group CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + N CTRL + SHIFT + N CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + N CMD + SHIFT + N Settings CTRL + ALT + , CTRL + , CMD + CTRL + , CMD + , Mute Chat CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + M CTRL + SHIFT + M CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + M CMD + SHIFT + M Delete Chat CTRL + ALT + BACKSPACE CTRL + SHIFT + D CMD + CTRL + BACKSPACE CMD + SHIFT + D Search in Chat List CTRL + ALT + / CTRL + F CMD + CTRL + / CMD + F New Chat CTRL + ALT + N CTRL + N CMD + CTRL + N CMD + N Open Profile CTRL + ALT + P CTRL + P CMD + CTRL + P CMD + P Return Space SHIFT + ENTER SHIFT + ENTER SHIFT + ENTER SHIFT + ENTER

If you’re a power user of WhatsApp, I strongly recommend using the web and desktop versions. It will seriously be a game-changer for you as you can use your keyboard to type messages much faster. These keyboard shortcuts will help as well. Obviously, it will take time to memorize the shortcuts but when you do, you’ll find yourself catching up on your message backlog like a real boss.

To make it easier to share along, we also have a handy image that you can download and print, if you prefer going that way. You can even share the image on WhatsApp!

We hope this helps you make the best use of WhatsApp on a computer!