WhatsApp may log you out of linked devices as part of a security fix

WhatsApp recently introduced multi-device support to a large chunk of its users. Multi-device support is a feature that a lot of WhatsApp users had been asking for and it’s finally available widely. However, you still can’t use it on two different smartphones. If you’ve been using this feature and have linked multiple devices to your WhatsApp account, a new WhatsApp update may automatically log you out of your linked devices.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently rolling out an update that includes a security fix to sync your linked devices correctly. As a part of this update, you may be logged out of your linked devices. The update fixes some issues where the conversations across linked devices weren’t properly synced at times. There were instances where a certain conversation was not updated on either of the linked devices, so if you started a conversation on your phone and wanted to continue it on your desktop, you wouldn’t be able to see the complete version of it due to syncing issues.

(Screenshot: WABetaInfo)

As mentioned earlier, you may be logged out of linked devices after installing the update. But you can easily log back into the device by scanning the QR code, just like you did before. The fix has currently been implemented on a beta version of WhatsApp for Android but WABetaInfo believes that it is being tested on the iOS version of the app as well.

To know if you’ve been logged out, all you have to do is open WhatsApp on your smartphone and go to the linked devices tab. If you see your linked devices being displayed normally, it means you haven’t been logged out and you probably still haven’t received the update. If you see a message at the top of your screen that says “Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue,” you will have to relink your devices.