Having released an upgraded version of its Windows desktop client earlier this year, WhatsApp has now launched a native macOS app that the company says will offer similar features for Mac users. Originally conceived as a mobile app, WhatsApp gained a native Windows version last year after several months of beta testing, enabling users to chat directly from their PC without having to connect their phone. Prior to the launch of the native desktop apps, users had to use the web version of WhatsApp to access the service on their computers.

In a blog post announcing the launch on macOS, Meta said that the new app will enable users to make group video calls with up to 8 people and group voice calls with up to 32 people at once. Users will also be able to join a group call after it started, see their call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed. It also comes with the familiar look and feel of a native macOS app, and has been designed to help multitasking on large screens, including the ability to "share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat."

WhatsApp implemented end-to-end encryption for all mobile users several years ago, and the feature is also available on its desktop apps. This means both Windows and Mac users can rest assured that their personal messages and calls will remain private across devices, and will only be accessible by the intended contact(s).

WhatsApp started testing the native Mac app in 2022 before releasing a public beta earlier this year for Apple Silicon devices running macOS 11 Big Sur or newer. Now that the stable version is out, it isn't immediately clear if it will be available for more devices or if compatibility will remain relatively limited. Either way, now that the app is officially available, you can download it directly from the WhatsApp website. The company also says that it will soon be available on the Mac App Store.