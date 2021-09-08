WhatsApp may soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp is finally letting you transfer your chats from iOS to Android, though it’s an incredibly involved process. We’ve been seeing reports about an iOS-Android migration tool coming to WhatsApp since April, but there was no confirmation from the Facebook-owned company up until recently. At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, we learned that the company’s newest foldables would be a part of the initial cohort that could transfer WhatsApp from iOS to Android. However, there was no word about transferring the other way around — until now.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS might actually be available soon. WABetaInfo often reports on unreleased WhatsApp features discovered in beta versions of WhatsApp. As they note, it’s unknown how exactly this process will work, but it likely requires the use of a cable. WABetaInfo can at least confirm that users will need to have the Move to iOS app installed.

Information is scarce on how exactly the feature will work, but it’s likely that more information will be revealed as more and more beta updates to WhatsApp are released. WABetaInfo notes that this feature likely won’t be limited to just Samsung devices, though it’s unclear how widely available the feature will be when it launches. There is no known release date either, so it may be the case that this feature might not be readily available for several more months.

WhatsApp has implemented many other features over the past few months, partially in response to the massive boom in messaging platforms (especially audio/video chatting) that occurred throughout 2020. Audio and video calls arrived in the web app in March, new wallpaper options came in December, and disappearing messages rolled out in November. We’ve also seen the introduction of multi-device support that works independently of being connected to a device, and it will also come to tablets too.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has faced heavy criticism over its proposed privacy policy changes, and the United States is suing Facebook over its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. WhatsApp was also fined €225 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission. The controversies also led many WhatsApp users to migrate to other services, causing Signal and Telegram to become some of the most downloaded mobile apps for a short time.

If you want to prepare to transfer your WhatsApp chats to an iOS device, you can download Apple’s Move to iOS app down below, as it appears that it will be a part of the process.