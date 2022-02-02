Here’s what message reactions on WhatsApp could look like on release

WhatsApp has been working on iMessage/Instagram-style message reactions for a while now. We first learned about it all the way back in August last year. At the time, the feature was in early development. A few months later, WhatsApp rolled out a half-baked version of the feature to some users, only to remove it later on. But it appears message reactions will finally be making their way to WhatsApp users soon.

WABetainfo has shared some screenshots of WhatsApp reactions, giving us an early preview of what the feature would look like once it goes live. As you can see in the images attached below, WhatsApp users will see a row of emoji just above the message. It’s unclear whether users will have to long-press on a message or there will be a dedicated button next to the message to add a reaction. In any case, it looks like you’ll be able to choose from up to six emoji reactions. The reaction you choose will be attached at the bottom of the message.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp plans to add message reactions in an upcoming WhatsApp beta update for iOS and Android. It also notes that reactions will be end-to-end encrypted, just like text messages and backups.

Meta’s other messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram already support message reactions. So it’s only natural that the feature is now making its way to WhatsApp.

As mentioned above, the feature hasn’t rolled out to WhatsApp users just yet. If you want to be one of the first to try it out, you can sign for WhatsApp beta program here.

WhatsApp is also readying a new transfer tool that will finally enable Android users to transfer their chats to iOS.