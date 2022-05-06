WhatsApp Message Reactions are finally rolling out to all users

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging (IM) apps out there. Billions of people depend on the Meta-owned service to reach businesses and their loved ones around the world. Despite its popularity, though, this app still lacks some of the rich features its rivals offer. Telegram, for example, introduces new additions more often than WhatsApp, in spite of it not being as well-funded. WhatsApp Message Reactions is one feature many users have been anticipating for a long time. The company had been trying it out with limited beta testers for a while. The good news is that it’s now rolling out to all users globally — on both stable and beta builds.

Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 5 May 2022

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp Message Reactions are starting to roll out. Users running the latest versions across iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows will now get to utilize it. It’s worth noting, though, that this is a gradual rollout. It will take up to a week to reach all users, according to WABetaInfo. So if you don’t see Message Reactions on WhatsApp just yet, make sure your app is up to date and be patient until it reaches you.

For now, WhatsApp supports six emoji as reactions — Thumbs Up, Red Heart, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, and Folded Hands. The company has mentioned in the past, though, that it plans on supporting all emoji and skin tones down the road. To use WhatsApp Message Reactions, just tap and hold on message in a private or group chat, then choose one of the six provided emoji.

Via: WABetaInfo