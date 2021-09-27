WhatsApp might soon offer a cashback on payments

It’s been a while since WhatsApp rolled out its payments service, WhatsApp Pay, in India and Brazil. Although the service is yet to make its way to all users, the messenger has already started testing new features to promote adoption. In August this year, WhatsApp started testing a new button in the chat bar that brought WhatsApp Pay to the forefront and allowed users to make payments with a single tap. Now, it’s reportedly working on a cashback feature to reward users for making payments.

WABetaInfo spotted the in-development feature (via Android Police) in the latest WhatsApp beta release (v 2.21.20.3). As you can see in the attached screenshot, the feature adds a new payment shortcut at the top of the Chats tab. The shortcut states: “Get cashback on your next payment.”

(Screenshot: WABetaInfo)

While the shortcut itself doesn’t reveal any details about the cashback, WABetaInfo reports that the feature will send users a cashback 48 hours after using the service. It will be limited to UPI payments in India, and users will only get one cashback. The cashback amount is currently limited to ₹10 (~$0.14), but that might change by the time the feature rolls out in a stable release.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if the cashback feature will be available to all users or limited to those who haven’t sent a payment on WhatsApp. We expect WhatsApp to share more information when it officially announces the feature.

If you haven’t set up WhatsApp Pay so far, you can follow our guide to get started. Note that the service is currently only available for 20 million of WhatsApp’s 400 million users in India. If you’re not part of the pilot program, you might not be able to set up WhatsApp Pay on your phone. To check if it’s available on your phone or not, tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of the app and look for the Payments option.