WhatsApp may soon let you link your secondary smartphone

In July last year, WhatsApp rolled out one of the most requested features: multi-device support. While the feature finally enabled WhatsApp users to access their favorite instant messaging app on up to four devices, there was a catch: you could only link a non-phone device. In other words, you couldn’t use the same account on your secondary smartphone — it only worked with WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. But that’s set to change soon as WhatsApp is now reportedly working on expanding multi-device support to smartphones.

According to folks over at WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new “Register Device as Companion” page that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account to their secondary smartphone.

The section will show up when you try to log into your WhatsApp account on another smartphone. As you can see in the screenshot above, you’ll be asked to open WhatsApp on your main phone, go to the “Linked Device” menu and scan the QR code to complete the linking process. Once that’s done, users should be able to use the same WhatsApp account on two smartphones simultaneously.

Currently, you can only use WhatsApp on a single smartphone/tablet at a time. If you try to sign in on another phone, you’ll be logged out from your first smartphone. But soon, that annoyance will be a thing of the past.

The ability to link your WhatsApp account to a secondary smartphone isn’t live yet. We don’t know when WhatsApp plans to roll out the feature to users. Assuming it doesn’t get scrapped, the feature will likely first arrive on WhatsApp beta before making its way to everyone.

WhatsApp recently gained a bunch of new features, including iMessage-style message reactions, larger file sharing up to 2GB, the ability to add up to 32 people in a video call, Communities, and more.

Source: WABetainfo