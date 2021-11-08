WhatsApp multi-device support now automatically enabled for some users

In July, WhatsApp finally added multi-device support, a feature that WhatsApp users have been requesting for years. At the time, the multi-device feature was only available to select WhatsApp beta users. A few months later, WhatsApp rolled it out to the stable version, too. Up until now, the feature was opt-in based, meaning you had to join the multi-device beta program from within the app to try it out. But that’s changing now as WhatsApp has begun forcing users to update to the multi-device version.

As spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new beta update that removes the option to opt-out of the multi-device beta program, signaling an imminent broader rollout of the feature. If you were part of the multi-device beta program, you can’t leave the program now. For those who never joined the program, the update will log you out of all your previously linked devices, forcing you to relink them using the multi-device feature. This change is rolling out with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.23.10.

Image credit: WABetainfo

For the unaware, multi-device support allows users to access WhatsApp on other linked devices without requiring their primary smartphone to be connected to the internet. Users can link up to 4 non-phone devices. That means you still can’t use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone, but you’ll be able to use the same account on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal at the same time.

Lately, WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features. Last month, we uncovered some references for a new WhatsApp feature called Communities. WABetainfo has now shared more details about this in-development feature. As per the publication, Communities will be a new place for groups admins where they will be able to chat with other admins and access tools to better manage groups. The feature is still under development and isn’t accessible to end-users yet.