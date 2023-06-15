WhatsApp has long been rumored to bring native multi-account support, enabling users to run two separate accounts on the same device. While there hasn't been any official announcement from Meta in this regard, a new report now suggests that the company has already started testing the new feature on Android. The much-requested functionality was spotted today by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp Business beta for Android (version 2.23.13.5).

WABetaInfo also claims that there's evidence to suggest the new feature will not be restricted to the WhatsApp Business app, but will also be available with the regular WhatsApp Messenger. It's certainly good news for millions of WhatsApp users who have been clamoring for the feature for years. However, it's not immediately clear whether it will be reserved for the Android version, or if it will also make its way to the iOS app.

Meanwhile, folks who are already on the latest beta but cannot access the new feature, need not despair, as it is still under development and is not yet ready for widespread deployment. Once it's stable enough, it will be rolled out for all beta testers, most likely sometime in the near future. Multi-account support promises to be yet another big bang functionality for the popular messaging app that has already rolled out a number of cool features recently, including screen sharing and the ability to edit messages. The company is also believed to be working on more notable features, including Channels, video messages, and more.

The native multi-account feature will offer users the ability to maintain two distinct WhatsApp accounts within the same app. Currently, the only way to run two separate WhatsApp accounts on the same device is by either using the app cloning features offered by Android vendors like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme, or by using third-party apps like Parallel Space. You can also run two WhatsApp accounts on the same iPhone, thereby keeping your work account and personal account separate from one another without having to carry two different devices.