WhatsApp may soon let you mute videos before you share them with your friends and family

WhatsApp is testing a new feature where users will be able to mute videos before sharing them with a contact. The feature is said to have made its way to the latest beta update of WhatsApp with version number 2.21.3.13. Users that are on the latest beta build should have the ability to mute videos by tapping on the volume toggle which is available while editing the video right before sharing.

First spotted by WaBetaInfo, it is noteworthy that the ability to mute videos before sharing is already available on Instagram for a while now under direct messaging. Essentially the same feature is being tested under beta and should eventually make its way for all users. The feature was also spotted in a previous beta build in November last year but it seems that it is being rolled out for users to try in the latest beta.

Feature additions to the social messaging platform are slow to come. To its credit, the messaging giant recently added an extra layer of security to its platform for users logging into WhatsApp Web and the desktop app. Users who now want to log into WhatsApp on their PC can authenticate a login request using their fingerprint or face data present on their smartphone. This new security layer replaces the old process of scanning a QR code using your smartphone camera, which was fairly simple but deemed as safe.

WhatsApp is also facing a hard time in India after the company announced a new privacy policy last month. The messaging platform faced a lot of backlash for not fully educating its users on the various changes, especially the implications of data sharing with Facebook. While many users were seen moving to alternative apps like Telegram and Signal, the government of India asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy immediately. In a letter written to WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, the IT ministry pointed out that the changes raise “grave concerns” when it comes to the implication for choice and autonomy of Indian citizens. The government also said that users in India are being subjected to differential treatment when compared to users in Europe.