WhatsApp started testing a new macOS app with native Apple silicon support in July last year. Built with Apple Catalyst, the new app made more efficient use of system resources and offered a revamped UI that gave users easier access to archived chats, starred messages, and calls. The app was initially available through a limited TestFlight beta, but you can now download it for your Mac from WhatsApp's website.

WABetaInfo reports that the new WhatsApp client for macOS is finally available widely. While it's still in beta, you no longer have to join the beta program on TestFlight to try it out. Instead, you can simply download the dmg file from the messenger's website and install it on your Mac. After installing the app, you can link it to your WhatsApp account by scanning the QR code using WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

The new WhatsApp app for macOS promises a faster and more efficient user experience as it's optimized for Mac hardware. Its redesigned interface looks and feels more like a native Mac app, featuring an app sidebar for quick access to Chats, Calls, Settings, and more. The app also offers drag-and-drop support, allowing users to easily share files with others.

Given that it's still in beta, you might encounter some issues using the app on your Mac. Fortunately, you can easily report all problems using the bug button located in the bottom left corner of the app. WhatsApp is yet to share details about a stable release. We'll let you know as soon as we have more information.

