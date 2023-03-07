No matter the platform, spam is something most people have come to hate. Whether it's an email or call, it can disrupt the day, wasting time and energy. Although spam filters have gotten much better over time, sometimes a few manage to slip through. This is especially the case for calls, as solicitors find new ways to circumvent the protections that are put into place. Now it looks like WhatsApp is stepping up its defenses, and could introduce a new feature that will stop unwanted calls from ever reaching its users.

The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo, peeking at the code in a recent beta version of the app for Android. According to the website, there will be an option to silence calls from unknown numbers. It looks like this feature will acknowledge the calls, keeping them in the calls logs, while also allowing them to pass through and show up in notifications. The great part about this is that you won't be distracted or alerted by these calls coming in, but if you do happen to miss a call from a user that you know, you can always find the number and just call or message them back.

Now, this feature did show up in the beta of the app, but it was not actually available to be used. Like any feature in development, there's always the chance that the app won't ever make it to a full release. Then again, there's also a chance that it could arrive in the next public release. For the most part, there's no real guarantee here when peeking at something in development, so while it's okay to get excited about a feature, it's probably not a good idea to put too much faith in the product until it actually arrives. But here's hoping.

Source: WABetaInfo