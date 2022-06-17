WhatsApp widely rolls out new visibility options for Last seen, profile photo, and Status

WhatsApp is rolling out new privacy control settings to provide users greater control over who can see their profile photo, “About,” “Last seen,” and WhatsApp Status. These new options were first rolled out to select beta testers last year, but it’s only now that the company is bringing them to everyone.

In a recent tweet, WhatsApp announced that they’re rolling out the granular privacy control settings to all users. Up until now, you could choose to have your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About info visible to 1) everyone, 2) your contacts 3) completely hidden. But now there’s one more option called “My contacts except….” With this option, you can create a list of contacts that won’t be able to see your profile photo, status, etc., while keeping this info visible to the rest of the contacts. It’s essentially a blacklist.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

To try it out, click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and navigate to Account > Privacy. The updated privacy setting have widely rolled out with the latest version of WhatsApp.

In related news, WhatsApp recently rolled out one of the most requested features of all time: the ability to transfer your chats from an Android device to an iPhone. It also increased the group size limit from 256 people to 512 people.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a bunch of exciting features. Earlier this month, we learned that the company might soon let users edit sent text messages, a feature its rival Telegram has offered for years. In addition, it’s also developing a feature that might let you link your WhatsApp account to your secondary smartphone.