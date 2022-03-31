WhatsApp’s new voice messaging features will soon roll out to everyone

WhatsApp added the ability to send voice notes all the way back in 2013. Since its introduction, the feature hasn’t seen any major changes in terms of design or functionality. But that’s finally changing as the instant messaging app has announced some new enhancements for voice notes.

In a blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp announced several new features that aim to improve the voice messaging experience. These features have been in the works for months now. They first made their way to the beta version on mobile and desktop and are now finally rolling out to everyone on the stable version of WhatsApp.

The most notable among the new features is the ability to play voice notes in the background. Up until now, if you left the chat while a voice message was playing, the playback would stop. Now when you start playing a voice message, you can move to a different conversation, close the app, or do other things without interrupting the playback.

Another useful addition is the ability to preview your voice message before sending them. When you record a voice message, you’ll have an option to listen to it before you hit the send button. In addition, you can also pause the voice recording and resume it when you’re ready. Finally, you can listen to voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds and pause and pick up a message where you left off, so you don’t have to listen to it from the start.

Here are all the new features and improvements coming to WhatsApp voice messages:

Out of Chat Playback : Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages. Pause/Resume Recording : When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts. Waveform Visualization : Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording. Draft Preview : Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

: Listen to your voice messages before sending them. Remember Playback : If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat. Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

New voice messages features will be rolling out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

Source: WhatsApp Blog