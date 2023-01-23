WhatsApp currently compresses all the images you share with your friends and family. Even if you select the "best quality" option in the Photo upload quality menu in the app settings, the messenger still compresses the image and doesn't share it in the original quality. You have to rely on a workaround if you want to share images in original quality through WhatsApp, but you may not have to do so for much longer.

WABetaInfo reveals that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.2.11) includes evidence pointing toward a new feature that will let users share uncompressed images through the app without relying on any workarounds. The messenger will reportedly introduce a new setting icon in the image selection screen, allowing users to select the desired image quality before sharing. This new feature will include an option to send photos in original quality.

Although the feature isn't live in the current WhatsApp beta release, WABetaInfo has shared the attached screenshot highlighting the new image quality setting. WhatsApp will likely introduce the feature with a future update, and we'll let you know as soon as it goes live on the beta channel. Until then, if you want to share original quality photos, you can use the following workaround.

On iOS, save the photo you wish to share as a document (.pdf or .doc) in the Files app. Open WhatsApp, select your contact of choice, and then select the plus sign button to add an attachment. On the following menu, choose Document instead of Photo, and select the file you saved in the Files app. The process is simpler on Android, as you don't need to convert the image file to a document by changing its extension. Select the Document option in the attachment menu and choose the photo you wish to share from your phone's internal storage.