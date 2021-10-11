WhatsApp might soon allow you to pause voice recordings

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely-used messaging apps around the globe. While it isn’t as feature-rich as some of the other messengers out there, WhatsApp has been adding some useful features lately, like the ability to transfer chats from iOS to Android or linking multiple devices to the same account. We’ve also been hearing rumors about improvements to the voice notes feature on WhatsApp, including the ability to transcribe voice recordings. The Facebook-owned messenger is now reportedly working on letting users pause voice recordings.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is trying to change the way voice notes work inside the app. Currently, you either need to press and hold the mic icon or slide and lock it in place inside a chat to record a voice note. If there’s some disturbance or an interruption, the only way to rectify it is to delete the current recording and start from scratch. WhatsApp is trying to fix this by letting users pause a recording midway and then resume it from the same point.

This is helpful if you wish to record something in short bursts or if you get a call or another important notification while you’re recording a voice note. As you can see from the video demo uploaded by WABetainfo, there’s a stop button at the bottom of the screen, which you can tap to pause the recording. Once paused, the stop button will be replaced by a mic button that you can tap on to resume recording. The feature was first discovered on iOS, but there’s little doubt that it will make its way to WhatsApp for Android too.

The feature is still under development and hasn’t rolled out on the beta channel yet. So, we’ll have to wait for a fair bit before it’s widely available. It’s good to see that WhatsApp is adding some small but thoughtful features to the app to improve the user experience.