There's a lot of competition in the messaging space, with plenty of great apps to choose from. WhatsApp posted on its blog, showing off some of the new features it introduced throughout the year. While adding the ability to have 32 callers on one video chat was undoubtedly a great feature, the platform also added lots of quality-of-life improvements like messaging or muting call participants with ease and Call Links, making it easy to connect with people for calls.

Today, WhatsApp also shared that it will begin testing Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on iOS. The feature is now in beta, giving users a new way to interact with the app while on a call. Although PiP is nothing new, being available on Android for some years, the feature is relatively fresh for iOS users, who first got a taste of it with iOS 14. Since then, some apps have had the ability to put a video in a small window, allowing the user to multitask. This is the case for YouTube, although it does require a Premium subscription.

Luckily, with WhatsApp, you won't need to sign up for any kind of subscription or invest any extra in the service or iOS. You can simply download the app and begin having PiP access without any strings attached. But for now, the ability will be limited to just those in the beta. But the company states that the feature should roll out to users in the new year. As far as other changes go, WhatsApp will be adding new waveforms to video calls, making it easy to see who is speaking.

Furthermore, there will also be a new banner notification when a new caller joins the conversation, making it easier to see what's going on. Of course, these are just some of the features that WhatsApp has added over the year, but if you're interested in trying out some of the features, be sure to download it on iOS and give it a go.

Source: WhatsApp