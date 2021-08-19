WhatsApp may soon let you send messages that disappear after 90 days

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages on Android and iOS last year, allowing users to send messages that self-destruct after a given time. Currently, you can only set messages to disappear after seven days. But that’s set to change soon as WhatsApp is working on adding more options to the feature that’ll allow messages to stick around longer (or less) than seven days.

In April, WhatsApp rolled out a new update on the beta channel that added a 24-hours option for disappearing messages. Now, WABetainfo has spotted evidence about a new 90-day option being added to the disappearing messages feature in the latest WhatsApp beta update (v2.21.9.6). Once rolled out, WhatsApp users will have more flexibility when sending disappearing messages and can choose between multiple options — 7 days, 24 hours, or 90 days — depending on their needs.

The 24-hours and 90 days options aren’t live yet in the latest version of WhatsApp but will likely arrive in a future update. As with any new WhatsApp features, the new disappearing messages options will most likely first arrive on the beta channel before making their way to everyone. If you want to be among the first to try it out, you can join the WhatsApp beta program here.

After facing harsh criticism over the controversial policy change, WhatsApp has been hard at work developing new privacy-focused features in an attempt to restore users’ trust and catch up with rivals Telegram and Signal. As part of this push, the Facebook-owned company recently rolled out the “View Once” disappearing media feature to everyone and is working on extending end-to-end encryption to both cloud and local backups.

Other noteworthy features recently added to WhatsApp include improved group calling experience, the ability to send high-quality photos, and multi-device support. Apart from that, WhatsApp will soon let you transfer your chats and media from an iPhone to Android.