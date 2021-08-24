WhatsApp is making it easier to quickly send payments

WhatsApp is adding a new shortcut button for users to send payments through WhatsApp Pay in the beta version of the app. While it’s currently a beta-only feature, it’s likely that it will roll out in a stable build in a future update. Previously, you had to go to the chat action sheet in order to send a payment, rather than having a dedicated button in the chat bar itself.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the button is currently available for Indian users on the latest version of WhatsApp beta ( v. 2.21.17). The button is also under development for iOS, and WABetaInfo notes that it will be available in a future update. WhatsApp pay is built upon the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, and it’s a part of a growing list of UPI-powered payments services, including Google Pay, Flipkart’s PhonePe, and PayTM. It can be used to send and receive money between two bank accounts free of charge in a fast and secure way. It’s pretty easy to get started using WhatsApp for sending and receiving money.

Not everyone has access to WhatsApp pay yet, and when the service first launched, only 20 million of its 400 million users in India actually had the feature. The number was expanded from the 10 million user pilot that started early last year. India has implemented a 30% cap on the total volume of UPI transactions process by third-party app providers, which is meant to prevent big tech companies such as Google and Flipkart from dominating the market. That seems to be why WhatsApp is being cautious not to give the feature to all 400 million of its users in India, as the 30% cap came into effect from January 2021 for new entrants to the market. Even still, if you’re lucky enough to have WhatsApp Pay, then you may spot the newly-moved Pay button in your chat bar!