WhatsApp Reactions now support all available emoji on the beta channel

WhatsApp is relatively slow when it comes to developing and releasing major new features. Despite it having access to Meta’s unlimited resources, it still is surpassed by Telegram in the packed updates department. Recently, the latter introduced a $5 Premium tier that unlocks more emoji reactions and other perks. Surprisingly, though, WhatsApp is now rolling out all-emoji support for Message Reactions to users on the iOS and Android beta apps. For the time being, this feature remains missing on Telegram for both free and paid users alike.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, users running WhatsApp beta versions 22.14.0.71 on iOS and 2.22.15.6 on Android will get to use any emoji as a Message Reaction. If you don’t spot this addition just yet, give it time. That’s because it is a server-side, gradual rollout. When available to you, you will notice a new plus (+) icon. It’s right next to the default emoji reactions when holding on a WhatsApp message. By clicking it, you get access to the entire emoji library, where you get to react with any of them — including skin tone variations.

It’s still unclear when WhatsApp will release this upgrade to Message Reactions on a wider scale. It’s safe to assume, though, that it will be within the upcoming few weeks — if all goes smoothly. After all, the current default emoji reactions are too limited in terms of expressing ourselves without sending a dedicated message/reply. Getting to choose any from the emoji library would make it easier to acknowledge WhatsApp messages creatively — without typing a response. It’s yet to be seen if Telegram will copy this feature down the road. The company could potentially release it as a Premium addition to its paid users.

Source: WABetaInfo