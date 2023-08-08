Key Takeaways WhatsApp now allows screen-sharing during video calls, giving users the convenience of sharing their screen with friends and colleagues.

The app also introduced landscape mode for video calls.

WhatsApp is widely available on almost every platform and provides an easy and convenient way to communicate with others.

Video chat services had quite a boom a few years back, and although in-person meetings are more common now, the apps are still widely used and offer convenience that's simply unmatched. Of course, these apps have evolved over time, offering a variety of nifty features. So it only makes sense that one of the best messaging apps would adopt one of these features. Back in May, we shared news of WhatsApp testing screen-sharing in beta, and now it looks like the feature is finally making its public appearance and is now starting to roll out to Android, iOS, and Windows users.

The news was picked up by TechCrunch and comes direct from Mark Zuckerberg, who shared the new feature on his Facebook account. The post was short and to the point, showing a picture of the new screen-sharing feature in action, while also having the video call in landscape mode. What's great about screen-sharing using WhatsApp is that it will allow users to choose between sharing a specific app or the entire screen.

Source: TechCrunch

The other major feature to debut is landscape mode for video calls. While it'll be nice to be able to see more of the caller in this mode, it will more likely be helpful when it comes to sharing content, offering more screen real estate for callers, and content to share the screen. As stated before, this feature is now rolling out to users, so if you don't see it immediately, you'll have to be patient. If you've never tried WhatsApp, be sure to give it a go, as it's available on almost every platform and makes communicating with friends and colleagues a snap.