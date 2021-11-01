WhatsApp starts offering cashback to some users in India

To get more people into the habit of using WhatsApp Pay, the Facebook/Meta-owned company is rolling out a cashback feature to its instant messaging app. We first learned about WhatsApp’s plans to introduce cashback for UPI payments last month. The reward program wasn’t live at the time, but as per multiple user reports, WhatsApp is now offering cashback on UPI transactions.

As per WABetainfo, WhatsApp has started offering cash rewards to users for sending money using WhatsApp Pay. Cashback ranges from ₹1 to ₹51 and can be had up to five times on sending money to different contacts. And the best part is that there’s no minimum transaction requirement. You’ll be able to check your rewards from within the Payments section.

Get cashback up to five times when you send money to different contacts. No minimum amount required.

As WABetainfo notes, there’s no way to trigger the cashback rewards feature if your account isn’t included in WhatsApp’s promotional campaign. It’s unclear if the cashback feature is limited to WhatsApp beta users or available on the stable version as well. However, you can increase your odds by joining the WhatsApp beta program on the Google Play Store or WhatsApp beta for iOS on TestFlight. The feature hasn’t rolled out widely yet. It wasn’t available for me on the latest version of WhatsApp beta.

WhatsApp, of course, isn’t the first UPI payment service provider to offer cashback on transactions. Players like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm have long used this oldest trick in the book to attract more users to their respective platforms.

How to use WhatsApp Pay for sending and receiving money

Despite WhatsApp’s strong presence in India, WhatsApp Pay remains a relatively unknown name in the Indian mobile payments scene. Data released in June 2021 showed that WhatsApp only processed 0.47 million UPI transactions, accounting for just 0.02% market share.