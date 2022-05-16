WhatsApp might soon add support for rich link previews in status updates

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will automatically convert URLs shared as a status into rich link previews. WABetaInfo has spotted the in-development feature in the latest WhatsApp beta release for iOS and shared screenshots showcasing the upcoming change.

Currently, if you share a URL as a status update on WhatsApp, it does not generate a link preview. The URL appears as plain text, but you can tap on it to head over to the target website. However, WhatsApp aims to change that with a future update. The attached screenshot showcases what a rich link preview might look like when the change rolls out with a future build. The preview will likely include an image from the target website, the title, a meta description, and the URL.

Although WABetaInfo spotted this change in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, it’s not live yet. This suggests that it’s likely in the early stages of development and might roll out on the beta channel with a future update. WhatsApp has not shared any official information on the matter so far, but we expect the change to make its way to WhatsApp for Android and desktop in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the feature starts rolling out on the beta channel.

Support for rich link previews in WhatsApp statuses comes just weeks after WhatsApp started rolling out Message Reactions to all users. The Meta-owned instant messenger has picked up some noteworthy features in the last few months, including several group chat improvements, new features to help users quickly start chats with unsaved contacts, and support for sharing files up to 2GB in size.

Which one of these recently added WhatsApp features do you find useful? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WABetaInfo