WhatsApp tests a redesigned Mac client with native Apple silicon support

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging (IM) apps out there. Billions of people actively depend on this Meta-owned platform to reach their friends, family, and businesses. Despite its popularity and relatively unlimited resources, though, WhatsApp’s development is slow when compared to competing IM apps — such as Telegram. The latter releases packed feature updates almost monthly, while the former rarely brings anything new to the table. Though, for those who use WhatsApp Desktop on a Mac, there are some good news for you. The company is now beta testing an overhauled macOS client, built with native Apple silicon support.

WhatsApp has launched a new beta program for its Mac client on TestFlight. This version utilizes Apple’s Catalyst technology and supports the company’s silicon natively. As the screenshot above reveals, this version ditches the user interface (UI) of WhatsApp Web and introduces an all-new design that better matches that of macOS. The app now looks more in line with the rest of the system.

On the left, you now get a sidebar that you can hide through the dedicated button in the top left corner. This sidebar houses the tabs you might find yourself needing the most — such as Chats, Calls, Settings, and more. In the middle bar you get the chat list where you can hop between conversations. Finally, on the right, there’s the conversation view where you actually chat with others.

The UI elements of the revamped WhatsApp for Mac matches those of the iOS app. Those who use an iPhone will find this new macOS version more familiar to them than the previous one. If you’re interested in getting your hands on it, you can join the beta on TestFlight — before the empty slots run out. Note that some features might not work as expected, though, as this is still a fresh, unstable beta.

Will you be installing this WhatsApp beta version on your Mac? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WABetaInfo