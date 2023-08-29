Key Takeaways WhatsApp is developing a new privacy feature called "Protect IP address in calls" to make IP tracking more difficult. Enabling this toggle will relay calls through WhatsApp servers, providing an extra layer of privacy.

However, the quality of calls may be affected when IP address protection is enabled. The routing of calls through WhatsApp servers can cause a decrease in call quality. But rest assured, WhatsApp calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

The feature is currently in the development stage and not yet available to beta testers. It is unclear when the update will be released, so in the meantime, it is recommended to use a VPN to hide your device's IP address, even with the toggle enabled in WhatsApp.

Besides allowing you to create AI-generated stickers, WhatsApp is also working on something much more serious. The Meta-owned instant chat messaging platform is planning a new privacy feature that will make IP tracking a lot more difficult to achieve.

As spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working to introduce a new toggle called Protect IP address in calls in the Settings. With the toggle enabled, it'll be a lot more difficult for people in WhatsApp calls to track each other's IP addresses and location information. Behind the scenes, it'll "securely" relay calls through WhatsApp servers when the toggle is enabled.

However, the extra layer of privacy protection comes at the expense of the quality of calls in WhatsApp. The company clearly stated that enabling the IP address protection feature will reduce call quality, though what degree of degradation in quality will happen is something that we'll know when you test the feature. According to WABetainfo, the routing of calls through WhatsApp servers is one of the reasons behind the drop in the quality of calls. But as always, WhatsApp calls are protected by end-to-end encryption technology, which means no one else, including WhatsApp, can listen to your calls.

The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.23.18.15). However, WhatsApp beta users don't have access to the toggle, as it is still in the development stage. But we can safely assume that it will be available to beta testers before becoming available to the general public. Although not confirmed, the WhatsApp iOS client will also have the capability in the future.

WhatsApp has plans to introduce the privacy-focused call relay capability in future updates, though exactly when the update will arrive is not known. In the meantime, you should choose one of the best VPN services to hide your device's IP address. You should not stop using the VPN, even with the toggle enabled in WhatsApp.