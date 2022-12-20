WhatsApp has been around for over a decade and at this point it has a lot of features, making it one of the best messaging apps available. Regardless, there's always room for improvement, and it looks like the company is now implementing a new feature that will let users "undo" a "Delete for me" message.

The new feature was announced by Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart on Twitter stating that there is now a new option in WhatsApp that will undo a "Delete for me" mistake, bringing back the message and allowing users to then leave it as is or then proceed to "Delete for everyone." This should be a welcome change considering that prior to this update, there wasn't a way to bring back the message and make the change.

Over the course of the year, WhatsApp has done a great job improving its app, bringing in new features. Perhaps one of the more important updates to the app was enabling voice messaging, giving users a new way to communicate in chat. The firm also added emoji reactions in chat, the ability to share larger files, and larger voice call groups with support for up to 32 people.

Perhaps one of the most requested features also arrived in 2022, giving Android users the ability to transfer their WhatsApp data to an iOS device. Of course, this is just a few features added over the course of the year, but no doubt things have improved a lot, and they will continue to do so in the future. If you want to try out WhatsApp, you can always download it from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.