WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out right now and for good reason. Since its release, the app has continued to evolve, offering a wide variety of useful features that are not only meant to protect users, but also add more functionality during conversations. The company has recently added Chat Lock, and has also partnered with Truecaller to prevent spam calls. Now it looks like it's working on a new feature that could really change the way users connect with each other by implementing usernames in the future.

The new feature was uncovered by WABetaInfo, found in the latest beta of the app, version 2.23.11.15 that is currently available from the Google Play Store. As the website reports, although the ability to create a username was discovered, it's not yet available to access, and is something that is currently in development. Presumably, usernames will add another layer of privacy for those that use the service, giving users the option of sharing a phone number or their username.

Source: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot of the feature, the username would be unique, making it a perfect way to share or receive someone's contact information. Currently, WhatsApp relies on a QR code or phone number, but if usernames are introduced, this could be a new way for those on the platform to share this information. While unclear, the website also speculates that users might also be able to search for others using usernames too. While this is a great feature, since the usernames will be unique, when released, it may be quite a frenzy when it comes to claiming one's preferred handle in the beginning.

Of course, as stated before, this feature isn't live yet nor is it available beta, and is just currently in the development phase. So it's really unclear how it will be utilized. But one thing that will remain constant is the services use of end-to-end encryption. If you've yet to give WhatsApp a try, it's worth taking a look, as it's one of the better overall messaging services available for both Android and iOS.