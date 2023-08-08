Key Takeaways WhatsApp Beta version 2.23.16.19 introduces group voice chats, similar to Discord, allowing participants to join an active voice chat channel at any time.

Instead of disturbing group members with call notifications, participants receive a "silent" notification when a voice chat starts.

Voice chats are currently accessible to select groups with more than 32 participants, but only 32 members can join at a time. It will likely roll out to more beta users soon.

WhatsApp is one of the best online communication tools out there, offering various capabilities including chat, voice notes, voice calls, video calls, communities, and more. Recently, Meta rolled out short video messages to send up to 60 seconds of video content as a chat message without switching apps. Now, in a bid to attract more users, it is working on another capability that will entice customers who are also accustomed to other platforms like Slack and Discord.

Meta has released version 2.23.16.19 of WhatsApp Beta. As spotted by WABetaInfo, this new update contains group voice chats and is available to some beta testers, with more to follow soon. The feature is quite similar to Discord voice chats, with group members being able to join an active voice chat channel at any time. The idea is that rather than sending call notifications to everyone in a group chat and potentially disturbing many, participants will receive a "silent" notification indicating that a voice chat has started.

Based on the latest WhatsApp Beta, each group chat will get a new voice waveform icon. Clicking on the icon starts the chat and a dedicated interface will appear with any participant having the ability to join whenever they want. Moreover, when a voice chat has been initiated, a thumbnail will appear on the group icon in the chat list for the duration of the chat. However, if no one joins the chat for an hour, the chat will end.

That said, voice chat is only accessible to select groups right now, a subset of those which have more than 32 participants. However, only 32 participants can join a voice chat at a time. Like other WhatsApp communication mediums, voice chats are end-to-end encrypted too.

As previously mentioned, voice chats are only available to select WhatsApp Beta users for now. However, it will likely be rolled out to more beta customers over the coming days, ahead of general availability.