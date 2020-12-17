WhatsApp Web and Desktop get voice and video calls feature in beta

WhatsApp has offered voice and video calling on its mobile clients for quite a while now. Sadly, its web and desktop clients don’t offer the features at the moment. This can prove to be quite a hassle for those who predominantly use these clients. Fortunately, WhatsApp has been working on bringing voice and video calling to its web and desktop clients, and we recently got our first look at the feature ahead of its official release.

Now, as per a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has finally started testing voice and video calling in beta with a handful of users. As you can see in the attached screenshots, a few WhatsApp users have received new voice and video calling buttons in the chat header on the desktop and web clients. You can click on these buttons to make voice and video calls to the selected contact.

If you’re on the receiving end, a separate pop-up window will show up whenever someone calls you. The window will show the contact’s name, profile photo, and buttons to accept or reject the call.

Similarly, if you make a call, you should see a separate pop-up window with the name and profile photo of the contact you’re calling, a button to turn on/off video, a mute button, a menu button, and a button to hang up.

As mentioned earlier, the voice and video calling support on WhatsApp’s web and desktop client are currently in beta and are only available for a handful of users. While WhatsApp is yet to announce an official release date, the features should roll out to more users in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as we get any information regarding a wider rollout.

