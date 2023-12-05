Key Takeaways WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11 now supports "view once" messages, which automatically delete attachments after they are viewed.

The feature works differently on PC versus mobile, as you can only send "view once" messages and cannot open ones sent to you.

The update also includes a new feature that allows you to contact people based on their phone number without adding them to your contacts.

Sometimes you want to send a picture or a video over WhatsApp without it lingering within your contact's message history for too long. For a while now, WhatsApp for mobile has had the "view once" feature that automatically deletes an attachment once it's been viewed. Now the feature is also making its way to WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11, albeit with a slight catch.

Sending sensitive information on WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11

As spotted by Windows Latest, the WhatsApp desktop client now supports sending "view once" messages. If this sounds familiar, it's because the PC client originally got the "view once" message update back in 2022, but Meta rolled it back due to privacy concerns. Now, it seems the feature is ready for the general public once more.

However, you'll notice that the feature doesn't work quite the same way as it does on mobile. When using the PC client, you can only send "view once" messages from your PC, but you're not allowed to open "view once" messages sent to you. This is likely because there are many ways to skirt around the technology behind "view once," such as screenshotting tools, screen-recording tools, and even running WhatsApp in a virtual machine to avoid any anti-screenshotting countermeasures.

The update also comes with a new feature that lets you contact people based on their phone number. No need to add people to your contacts before you can talk to them; just enter their phone number and you can get in contact.

If you haven't given WhatsApp on Windows a try, it's worth a shot. In early 2023, Meta rolled out an update that allowed eight people to join a WhatsApp for Windows call. After all, you've already picked up a great webcam for remote work, you might as well use it for your WhatsApp calls too.