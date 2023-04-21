WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps available thanks to its wide array of features. But most importantly, the app is trusted by millions of users because of its end-to-end encryption and evolving security. The platform is now making changes to its disappearing messages by introducing 'Keep in Chat.' This will allow users to keep messages in chat with authorization from the sender. This will not only pertain to messages, but can also be applied to directions, images, and even audio files.

From the WhatsApp blog press release of the new feature, the company is dubbing this as a "a special superpower for the sender", giving users more power when it comes to how messages are sent and recieved. Users will be able to send disappearing messages like normal and what will change going forward is that senders will now be notified when someone decides to try and save a message. When this occurs, the sender can allow or deny it. Messages that are saved will be notated with a bookmark icon and they will be organized for easy access in the Kept Messages folder. If a message is denied, the disappearing message will act like normal, deleting itself when the time has expired.

In addition to top notch security, previously we reported that WhatsApp was also exploring animated emojis. While not a necessity, "fun" is an area that the app has been lacking for quite some time. Animated emoji can bring an entierly new emotion to conversations using expressive animations. Although this has yet to arrive in beta, it should be coming soon. As far as 'Keep in Chat' goes, the new feature will be rolling out to users globally over the next coming weeks, so if you have yet to see, be patient.