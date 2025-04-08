Building a gaming PC starts with the component selection, but within that, it can be daunting for novice builders to choose a starting point. Many enthusiasts will start with the case, graphics card, or even motherboard, and for experienced builders, they might already have an idea of where the build is going to take them. For most PC builders, however, starting with the CPU is critical to ensure the rest of your gaming rig not only remains within your budget, but runs the way you need it to.

The heart of your PC

Sets the base for the rest of your build

The CPU is the heart and soul of your PC build. In today's PC gaming landscape, more than ever, the CPU handles the brunt of basically all calculations that aren't graphic-related. If you know you want as many frames as possible in an esports title, for example, you'll need a CPU that's good at churning out frames, such as any of the Ryzen X3D CPUs.

If you're planning on doing content creation on the side in addition to gaming, it might be worthwhile to spend a little extra for a higher core count, as productivity-oriented applications are suited to higher core-count CPUs. Budget and upgrade paths are additional considerations. If you're not trying to break the bank right off the bat, you might want to grab a slightly lower-spec CPU, but stick with the newest platform so you have a runway to upgrade later.

Games are becoming much more CPU-bound

The CPU is doing some heavy lifting these days