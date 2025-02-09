Multi-GPU systems for gaming may be long assigned to the dustbin of history, but there are legitimate times when more than a single GPU makes sense. Largely, this boils down to using multiple monitors and exceeding the number of ports available on the GPU itself, using software that can utilize multiple GPUs (outside of gaming), and using the PC for home lab stuff with virtual machines and other instances where the second GPU can be passed through.

3 If you use multiple monitors

Because one is never enough

Running the desktop on multiple screens isn't terribly demanding for a GPU, especially when one or both aren't doing much. But should you fire up a demanding game and have YouTube open on the second screen, things can start to get a little dicey. That's where a second GPU can make a difference. It doesn't even have to be a powerful graphics card. A budget-friendly solution to run a few apps and handle some video output is all that's required.

Should you have more than two displays, however, you may run the risk of running out of available ports. Depending on how you're able to connect your screens to your PC, you may require an additional GPU to handle the output to some of these panels. This is the primary way a second GPU can make sense for a PC.

2 Running heavy software with dual-GPU support

Get more done

Specific software can take advantage of multiple graphics cards. This is why you see workstations, such as Apple's Mac Pro range of systems, coming with multiple cards preinstalled. Whether you're a creator or work with design software, so long as it supports multiple GPUs, you can utilize more than one PCI slot inside your PC. That said, a more powerful GPU such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 may perform better than weaker GPUs used in a configuration.

1 Dedicated a GPU to virtualization

Run games within a virtual machine