If you're trying to decide between wired and wireless internet for your home or office, it's important to know when each one is the better choice. Wired internet uses Ethernet cables to connect devices directly to your router, while wireless internet lets you connect without any cables, and while a lack of cables sounds great, there can be some downsides. Both options have their pros and cons, depending on what you need. Here’s a quick look at when you should use wired internet and when wireless might be a better fit.

Wireless internet is more convenient

Most people are probably fine using wireless internet

Being honest, wireless internet is more convenient for most people, especially in homes with multiple devices like smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. With Wi-Fi, you can connect to the internet from anywhere in your home without needing to worry about plugging in cables, and chances are your router (especially if it's direct from your ISP) will come pre-configured with Wi-Fi enabled and an SSID and password ready to go.

The flexibility of Wi-Fi makes it easy to move around with your devices, stream shows in different rooms, or browse the web on your phone from the couch. Setting up a wireless network is also straightforward and usually only requires a router to get started. For most people, Wi-Fi offers more than enough speed and reliability for everyday tasks like browsing and streaming, and plenty of people work from home, too. As long as your internet connection is decent, you can stream HD video, make video calls, and download files without major issues. Plus, Wi-Fi has improved over the years, with newer standards like Wi-Fi 6 offering faster speeds and better range, and Wi-Fi 7 is just around the corner for a lot of people (though you probably don't need it).

That doesn't mean Wi-Fi doesn't have downsides, though. The signal can be weaker in certain areas of your home, especially if there are walls or obstacles in the way. You might also experience slower speeds if too many devices are connected to the network at once, or if there's interference from other wireless devices. On top of that, if you're gaming, sometimes wireless connections can introduce latency that makes it harder to play. Plus, it's technically more insecure, though that really doesn't matter.

Wired internet is more reliable

It's both more stable and faster

Wired internet, on the other hand, offers a level of speed and reliability that wireless just can't really match. When you use an Ethernet cable to connect your device directly to the router, you get a stable connection with consistent speeds, and those speeds will pretty much always match whatever the limitations of your broadband are. This makes wired internet ideal for things like online gaming or video calls where even small interruptions can cause problems. It’s also less prone to interference from other devices or signals, which can sometimes disrupt Wi-Fi connections.

For people who need maximum performance, like gamers or those who frequently upload and download large files, a wired connection can be the better option. Wired connections usually deliver faster speeds than Wi-Fi, especially over longer distances, and you won’t experience the same drop in quality that can happen with wireless. Mesh networks and Wi-Fi 6 can close the gap quite a bit, but nothing really beats wired, especially if you wire your home up.

That said, wired internet does have some downsides. The biggest one is the lack of flexibility. You’re tied to wherever your Ethernet cable reaches, which means less mobility around your home. An unmanaged switch can handle some of that for you, but it's not a perfect solution and still requires you to run cables to different rooms which can also be a hassle. What's more, in some cases, it might require additional equipment or drilling through walls to get everything set up. If you prioritize speed and reliability over convenience, the trade-offs can be worth it, but otherwise, just stick to wireless.

It depends what you need

Some devices are better off wired

When it comes to choosing between wired and wireless internet, it boils down to what you need and what you use your devices for. Most people will use a mixture of wired and wireless connections, and if it's about trying to figure out whether you should put the effort in to connect the device physically, then it's all about what you do on it.

Wireless internet offers the convenience and flexibility most people want for everyday tasks, like browsing the web or streaming content. It’s easy to set up and works well for the majority of households. On the other hand, wired internet delivers faster speeds and a more reliable connection, making it a better choice for those who need top performance, like gamers or anyone working with large files. It's a case by case basis, and you mightn't need a wired internet connection if you're only doing basic things online.