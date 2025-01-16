Has your router or other networking hardware been running without a break for years now? Even if you haven't noticed your Wi-Fi connection slowing down or don't want multi-gig Ethernet, there's every chance your router needs an upgrade. Wi-Fi standards are updated every few years, Ethernet gets faster, and security features come out that make our home networks safer. Think about the last time you even logged into your router, let alone checked if it was overheating or working properly. If the answer is "a while ago" or anything other than "recently," it's time to think about whether you should replace it.

8 Sluggish performance

If your network is performing below expectations you might want to upgrade things

While networking issues can result from a wide range of problems that might not involve your networking hardware, if every device on your network is having issues, it's more likely that your router or other home networking gear is at fault. Sluggish performance that persists after rebooting the router and your computer or phone is a clear sign that aging hardware is struggling with the network load.

If your router is old enough, it might be missing advanced features like Quality-of-Service that prioritize data accordingly so that every device gets its fair share of bandwidth and doesn't slow down other devices at the same time. If streaming media or large downloads clog up your home network for everyone, a newer router can help with the congestion caused and make it a better experience for everyone.

7 Frequent glitches

Dropped connections or random router reboots are a clear sign