Buying pre-owned PC hardware is a fantastic way to cut costs, whether you're building a PC from scratch or just looking for some upgrades. Often, you can get great deals on past flagships that can rival today's mid-range models while costing less. As long as you protect yourself before buying used components, it can be a thrilling challenge and a great learning experience.

That said, not every pre-owned component will hold the same value, even if the seller is upfront with details and offers a good price. Sometimes, the component you're considering will be obsolete or not worth buying pre-owned at all. On other occasions, it could have no warranty or return policy in case something goes wrong down the line. Many sellers don't even allow testing the component before you hand over the money.

5 You're buying an ancient component worth nothing

Rendered obsolete in every sense