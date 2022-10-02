Where to buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

The new Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are now official and slated to launch on October 20. That’s not too long of a wait between reveal and actually being able to get your hands on one. Like all hot new tech, there’s sure to be a bit of a demand for the new CPUs at launch.

Fortunately, there will be multiple places you can buy from. Even better is that some retailers are already letting you place pre-orders for your 13th Gen chips. So if you want one for launch, you can get your order in right now.

Where to buy Intel 13th Gen in the U.S. and Canada

In the United States and Canada, the biggest selection right now is available through Newegg. Five of the initial six SKUs are up for pre-order, with only the Core i9-13900KF not yet available. Prices are a little above Intel’s recommended pricing, but Newegg’s low price guarantee will ensure any pre-launch price drops are honored. Hit the links below to pre-order now.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Newegg also has pre-orders up for a range of the new Z790 motherboards announced alongside the new CPUs if you’re going to need one of those as well.

There are also pre-orders to be had on all six over at B&H, including the Core i9-13900KF. Hit the links below to get your B&H pre-orders in.

Retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy don’t seem to be taking pre-orders for the new 13th Gen CPUs just yet. But it’s basically guaranteed that you’ll be able to buy at least some of the new range from both of those stores. We’ll update with links as they come online.

Where to buy Intel 13th Gen in Europe

In Europe, you can expect Amazon to be selling the new 13th Gen CPUs in the various countries across the continent. As in the U.S., pre-orders don’t seem to be live at this time, but based on previous generations it’s a given that they’ll be available.

Smaller, more niche retailers will also be a good place to look. Retailers such as Overclockers and eBuyer in the UK, or CaseKing in Germany, for example. Local pricing will almost certainly vary from that in the U.S. In the UK, for example, you’re looking at about £700 for the Intel Core i9-13900K and £30 less for the KF variant. That £30 difference applies across the Core i7 and Core i5 K and KF versions, too.